Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Celtic player Alexandro Bernabei charged over alleged road traffic offence

UK NewsPublished:

Alexandro Bernabei was released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.

A policeman taking notes
A policeman taking notes

Celtic player Alexandro Bernabei has been charged over an alleged road traffic offence.

The 21-year-old was arrested and charged in Glasgow on Monday.

He was released and will appear in court at a later date.

The 21-year-old Argentinian moved to Celtic from Lanus in his homeland in June on a five-year contract for a fee reported to be £3.75 million.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “On Monday 15 August 2022, a 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with a road traffic offence which took place in Glasgow City Centre.

“He has been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.”

Celtic FC did not want to comment.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News