What the papers say – August 15

At the start of the working week the front pages carry Sir Keir Starmer’s £29 billion emergency plan to stop energy bills rising over winter and predicted disappointment for A-level pupils applying for university spots.

Metro and the Daily Mirror splash with the Labour leader’s promise to “freeze cruel bills now”, outlining his party’s “fully-funded” plan to combat the “national economic emergency” with an extension of the windfall levy on oil and gas companies.

Tomorrow's Paper Today ? FREEZE! ? Starmer throws down gauntlet by promising to block rise in energy bills ? £29bn plan aimed at trumping any offers from tory leadership rivals #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/GUdaD106Qv — Metro (@MetroUK) August 14, 2022

The Times also leads with Sir Keir’s proposal, adding that “three in four Tory voters” are backing Labour’s energy plan.

THE TIMES: Three in four Tory voters back Labour’s energy plan #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/CzONrUljfe — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 14, 2022

According to the i, the Opposition’s pledge comes as the Tory candidates face growing pressure to propose reforms to energy price caps.

Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph and the Daily Mail report A-level pupils have been told by the higher education watchdog to be prepared for “disappointment” when results are announced this week, with predictions of a surge in applicants being rejected from their preferred universities after exam boards were ordered to crack down on spiralling grade inflation.

TELEGRAPH: Prepare to be disappointed with A levels, pupils told #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/2f5gFaKjWk — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 14, 2022

MAIL: Pupils face toughest university scramble in decades #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/BcFGPUpipB — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 14, 2022

Overwhelmed food banks unable to cope with “unprecedented demand” are being forced to turn away families in need as more people fall into hardship caused by the cost-of-living crisis, The Independent writes.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Food banks run out of stock as demand surges #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ZxEoU1nAjz — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 14, 2022

The Guardian, meanwhile, reports Indonesian labourers who pick berries on a farm that supplies the UK’s biggest supermarkets say they have been “saddled with debts of up to £5,000 by unlicensed foreign brokers to work in Britain for a single season”.

Guardian front page, Monday 15 August 2022: Indonesians on UK farms 'face risk of debt bondage' pic.twitter.com/OHFlfXmSa2 — The Guardian (@guardian) August 14, 2022

US politicians are demanding more information about the potential threat to national security posed by Donald Trump’s hoarding of classified documents, says the Financial Times.

FT UK: US lawmakers call for Trump security threat assessment #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Ba0jy4n0xl — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 14, 2022

The Sun carries the forecasted rain after searing temperatures.

On tomorrow's front page: Flash flood warning after rain finally falls to end weeks of tinder-dry weatherhttps://t.co/eUDVLjLwNy pic.twitter.com/anJk8MPOKV — The Sun (@TheSun) August 14, 2022