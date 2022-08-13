Weather halts flyover by Red Arrows at Edinburgh Military Tattoo

Red Arrows jets

A planned flyover by the Red Arrows at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo was called off at the last minute due to weather conditions.

The RAF display team had been due to fly over Edinburgh Castle on Friday evening, with thousands of spectators on the castle’s esplanade and around the city watching.

However a haar, foggy conditions, caused some disappointment as the flyover did not go ahead.

But we're still able to have a great show!

The RAF’s Scottish account tweeted: “Sadly, it looks as though the haar (cloud cover essentially…) will prevent the Red Arrows from overflying the city this evening. Sorry!

“But we’re still able to have a great show!”

The Military Tattoo has returned to Edinburgh for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s show, which runs until August 27, features more than 900 performers from around the world.

They include Mexico’s Banda Monumental, who have more than 100 performers bringing dramatic costumes and the bright carnival atmosphere of the country.

The United States Army Field Band have also made their debut at the Tattoo, performing military mash-ups of traditional and contemporary hits.