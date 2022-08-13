Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police hunt for nine-year-old boy missing from Bournemouth beach

UK NewsPublished:

Massien Belguesmia has not been seen since 9.20am on Saturday morning.

Massien Belguesmia
Massien Belguesmia

A search is under way to find a nine-year-old boy who has gone missing from Bournemouth beach in Dorset.

Massien Belguesmia was last seen at the Prom Cafe on the seafront at around 9.20am on Saturday morning.

He is described as white and was wearing brown and white swimming shorts with white and red skulls on them and blue goggles, Dorset Police said.

Massien was not wearing a top.

Chief Inspector Danny Thompson, of Dorset Police, said: “Massien has been missing for some time and the beachfront is very busy.

“We are issuing an image of him in the clothing he is wearing today and I would urge those on Bournemouth beach to please help us look for him and either contact Dorset Police or alert an officer, lifeguard or seafront worker if you find him.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dorset Police on 101 quoting incident number 13:219.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News