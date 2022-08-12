Price cap predictions hiked again in fresh £5,300 warning on bills

Breaking News:

Energy Bills will hit £4,467 in January according to Auxilione and £5,038 in April 2023.

In excess of 13 million will be in fuel poverty.

This cannot go on. Ofgem’s Price Cap is not working. The Government’s flimsy ‘Windfall Tax’ is not working.

Nationalise now

— Claudia Webbe MP (@ClaudiaWebbe) August 11, 2022