Man due in court over shootings which left one dead and wife injured

UK NewsPublished:

Finlay MacDonald, 39, will face Inverness Sheriff Court following the incidents on Skye and the mainland in north-west Scotland.

Isle of Skye incident scene

A man is due to appear in court charged in connection with an alleged murder and the attempted murder of his wife and two other people following a series of firearm incidents in north-west Scotland.

John MacKinnon, 47, died after a firearm was discharged on the Isle of Skye on Wednesday morning.

Gunshots were also heard on the mainland at Dornie, Wester Ross.

John MacKinnon
John MacKinnon, 47, died in the incidents (Police Scotland/PA)

Three others were taken to hospital following the incidents, including a man, 63, who was in a “critical” condition on Thursday, and a 32-year-old woman, named locally as Rowena MacDonald, whose injuries have been described as “serious”.

A 63-year-old woman was taken to Broadford Hospital, Skye, and released after treatment.

Finlay MacDonald, 39, the younger woman’s husband, is due to attend Inverness Sheriff Court on Friday to face charges relating to the alleged murder of Mr MacKinnon and the alleged attempted murder of the three others who were injured.

A police spokesperson said: “A 39-year-old-man has now been charged in connection with Mr MacKinnon’s murder and the attempted murder of three others who were injured.

“He is expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Friday August 12, 2022.”

