What the papers say – August 11

British newspapers

The papers on Thursday are led by mounting concerns over soaring energy bills.

i reports energy firms behind huge price rises have been threatened with a new windfall tax if they do not increase investment.

Former prime minister Gordon Brown has told The Guardian energy companies that cannot offer lower bills should be temporarily brought into public ownership.

Guardian front page, Thursday 11 August 2022: Take control of energy firms that will not cut bills, Brown tells PM pic.twitter.com/98w5DjZE54 — The Guardian (@guardian) August 10, 2022

Metro and the Daily Star carry a warning from consumer champion Martin Lewis that the energy crisis is as bad as the pandemic.

Tomorrow's paper today ? ENERGY BILLS HELL'IT'S AS BAD AS COVID CRISIS' ? Cost of living meltdown 'needs to be treated like the pandemic'? If we don't act now it will be too late, ministers warned#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/SjNfIk3mJu — Metro (@MetroUK) August 10, 2022

The Times and Daily Mail lead with a police watchdog report finding officers are failing burglary victims.

Thursday’s Times: Police failing victims of burglary, says watchdog #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/aWbIfbkGNW — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) August 10, 2022

The Independent and The Daily Telegraph report fire chiefs have warned services are being pushed to “crisis point” as another heatwave forecast for this weekend carries an “exceptional” risk of further wildfires.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: '‘Exceptional’ risk of wildfires'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4O6L2Y pic.twitter.com/VzqfXGr77x — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 10, 2022

There are concerns a shortage of vital medicines is putting patients lives at risk, according to the Daily Express.

Tomorrow's front page: Fears patients lives at risk in medicine shortage#tomorrowsfrontpage pic.twitter.com/Q7w7rAIoAR — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) August 10, 2022

The Daily Mirror leads with Ryan Giggs’ ex-girlfriend telling a court she felt like a “slave to his every need”.

And the Financial Times reports inflation in the US has eased slightly.