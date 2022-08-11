What is your water company doing to cope with the dry weather?

Gisburn in the Ribble Valley in August 2022

Four water companies have announced hosepipe bans in the UK as another heatwave scorches the country.

Thames Water was the latest to say it expects to implement a temporary usage ban (TUB) in the coming weeks due to the dry weather.

Here are each water company’s current guidelines concerning hosepipe bans and water usage across the UK, alongside water leakage statistics for those based in England and Wales:

Low water levels at Watersheddles Reservoir near Haworth on August 1 2022 (Windmill Images/Alamy/PA)

– Anglian Water

Area: East of England and Hartlepool

Customers: Six million

Leakage per property per day in 2020/2021: 86 litres

A spokesman said: “We have no hosepipe bans currently in place across our region and we’re working hard to keep it that way, but we’re watching river levels very closely right now as things can change quickly and the forecast for this month remains dry and warm.”

There is another amber weather warning for extreme heat in place across Wales today ⚠️☀️ You can help by thinking about the steps to take to reduce the amount of water that’s wasted.Keep hydrated but please don’t waste it. For water saving tips visit https://t.co/1bJ532D053 pic.twitter.com/mD0uf2nbDt — Welsh Water (@DwrCymru) August 11, 2022

– Welsh Water (Dwr Cymru)

Area: Most of Wales and parts of western England on the border with Wales

Customers: Three million

Leakage per property per day in 2020/2021: 116 litres

The company has introduced a hosepipe ban for customers in the region of Pembrokeshire and a small part of Carmarthenshire, which will come into effect on August 19.

The TUB will be in place “until we have had enough rain to replenish our water resources”.

How much water do you reckon a bucket saves compared to a jet washer? A whopping 10x as much!! ? Why not dust the cobwebs off the bucket & sponge and use them instead! Small changes can help save our water. For more water saving tips visit our website https://t.co/djndSG51Ns pic.twitter.com/rXO6HCn8ig — Hafren Dyfrdwy (@hafrendcymru) August 6, 2022

– Hafren Dyfrdwy

Area: North-east and mid-Wales

Leakage per property per day in 2020/2021: 134 litres

The water provider does not currently have any restrictions in place but has not ruled out implementing “joint policies” along with the Welsh government should the situation with the dry weather worsen.

A spokesman said: “Whilst we don’t have any concerns about raw water position for Hafren Dyfrdwy, we continue to monitor the situation and are a part of the Welsh Government’s Taskforce, working closely with them to create joint policies and processes in the event of drought action.”

Ducks and Canadian Geese peck at dry ground where there used to be water in North Yorkshire on August 5 2022 (Bradley Taylor/Alamy/PA)

– Northumbrian Water

Customers: 2.7 million

Area: Northumberland, Tyne and Wear, Durham and parts of North Yorkshire

Leakage per property per day in 2020/2021: 110 litres

The website says there are “no plans in place to implement any drought measures such as hosepipe bans”, but adds it is “good practice” to use water wisely.

How much drinking water do you reckon one person uses in one day? ? By simply turning off the tap when you clean your teeth, shortening your showers or recycling your paddling pool water you can help reduce this. pic.twitter.com/imqgmbO1kB — Severn Trent (@stwater) August 11, 2022

– Severn Trent Water

Area: From the Bristol Channel to the Humber and from mid-Wales to the East Midlands

Leakage per property per day in 2020/2021: 112 litres

The region covered by Severn Trent Water currently has no hosepipe bans in place.

However, the company said it will continue to monitor reservoir levels and demand for water “closely”, as it does every year, for any changes.

Thanks for the fantastic tips, Daisy ? Did you know that you can keep your garden healthy even in this hot weather? ☀️☀️☀️ Ditch the hose and embrace sustainable gardening this summer. Check out Daisy's tips to help you maintain a water-friendly summer garden ⤵️ https://t.co/wvW5NKt0iE — South West Water (@SouthWestWater) August 11, 2022

– South West Water

Area: Devon, Cornwall, parts of Dorset and Somerset

Customers: 1.7 million

Leakage per property per day in 2020/2021: 118 litres

South West water customers are at risk of “formal restrictions” being introduced over the coming weeks.

The last water restriction in the region was in 1996, but the company said on August 3 it may have to make the “difficult decision” to introduce restrictions “if the exceptional levels of demand and sustained dry weather continues”.

Hot weather and no rain mean that water supplies are running low. Thank you for helping to #ReduceYourUse while demand is high. Here are our top tips: https://t.co/jt9q3PtBcz pic.twitter.com/ea9C5o5prz — Southern Water (@SouthernWater) August 10, 2022

– Southern Water

Area: The south-west of England, including Dorset, Somerset, Bristol, most of Wiltshire and parts of Gloucestershire and Hampshire

Customers: 2.5 million

Leakage per property per day in 2020/2021: 87 litres

A hosepipe ban has been in place for customers in Hampshire and on the Isle of Wight since August 5.

The company has applied for a Drought Permit on the River Test from the Environment Agency to allow them to continue to “take water if levels continue to drop”.

A running tap can use up to 8 litres a minute – switching off the tap 5 seconds sooner can save a whole litre! Check out our summer water saving tips at https://t.co/lZS03VDWSs pic.twitter.com/BdIOKJKYdi — Thames Water ? (@thameswater) August 9, 2022

– Thames Water

Area: London and the Thames Valley

Customers: 15 million

Leakage per property per day in 2020/2021: 161 litres

Thames Water said: Our reservoir stocks have dropped below 50%, which is 20% lower than normal for this time of year, and river levels remain low due to the lack of rain we’ve seen in our region.

“With those things in mind, we’re carefully reviewing our current and future position, taking into account the forecast for further high temperatures and little rainfall in the region.

“As a result, temporary use bans and drought permits are the options we’re considering.”

☀️ Good morning, looks like we're in for another hot sunny day. Remember your sun cream & to stay hydrated ? We're here till 8pm to answer your water, waste & billing queries. Have a good day, Emma — United Utilities (@unitedutilities) August 11, 2022

– United Utilities

Area: The North West in a region from Crewe to Carlisle

Customers: More than three million

Leakage per property per day in 2020/2021: 130 litres

A company spokesman told the PA news agency it is “not considering any restrictions on use” of water at present but did encourage customers to use water wisely.

#TopTipTuesday Water your garden wisely and #SaveEveryDrop by using it where it's needed the most.? Watering at the roots of plants encourages them to absorb the soil's nutrients faster. #WatersWorthSaving pic.twitter.com/lDcyoAET1f — Wessex Water (@wessexwater) August 2, 2022

– Wessex Water

Area: The South West including Dorset, Somerset, Bristol, and parts of Wiltshire, Gloucestershire and Hampshire

Customers: 2.8 million

Leakage per property per day in 2020/2021: 111 litres

No hosepipe bans are planned by Wessex Water but the company does warn that reservoir and groundwater levels are low and urges customers to “use water responsibly”.

To get our reservoirs back to the levels they should be we’re asking everyone to please use water wisely. It’s really important that everyone makes the most of the water we have, which is why we're sharing our tips for the bathroom ⬇️ Use less, save more. ? pic.twitter.com/XVELNLSU4X — Yorkshire Water ? (@YorkshireWater) August 10, 2022

– Yorkshire Water

Area: West Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, the East Riding of Yorkshire, part of North Lincolnshire, most of North Yorkshire and part of Derbyshire

Customers: More than five million

Leakage per property per day in 2020/2021: 130 litres

A spokesman said: “We haven’t applied for any drought orders or implemented TUBs. They do both form part of our drought plan and so they are tools that we could call on if/when we need to.”

On its website, the firm said there is not currently a hosepipe ban in place but it “can never rule it out. It’s been a really dry year, so we all need to save water where we can.”

Let's beat the heat? This week is heating up & we all use more water when it's hot. Here's our top tips to help you cool off whilst saving water: ? cool off with a spray bottle ? Keep a jug of water in the fridge Learn more: https://t.co/jzw1dCn158 pic.twitter.com/ETb51cuMlm — Affinity Water ? (@AffinityWater) August 10, 2022

– Affinity Water

Area: Bedfordshire, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Surrey and other parts of the South East

Customers: 3.83 million

Leakage per property per day in 2020/2021: 120 litres

Parts of the South East covered by Affinity Water are “unlikely” to see any hosepipe ban this year.

The company’s website says: “At current levels, it’s unlikely we’ll need to introduce restrictions this year.”

In this hot weather ? it can be tempting to go paddling or swimming ? in our lakes but there are lots of hidden dangers Strong underwater currents, hidden machinery & the risk of cold water shock- even in this heat! Stay #WaterSafe & keep to the pathshttps://t.co/qDhUpyglsI pic.twitter.com/asZlusNHFh — Bristol Water (@BristolWater) August 10, 2022

– Bristol Water

Area: Bristol city, north east Somerset and south Gloucestershire

Customers: More than 500,000

Leakage per property per day in 2020/2021: 69 litres

At the end of July, the company said: “We will continue to monitor the situation, but with our current water resource outlook we do not foresee any issues in supply to customers.”

Hello, again. Another reminder: as yet we do NOT have a hosepipe-ban in place. This is confirmed on our website. Stay cool and stay hydrated. Keep an eye out for others where you can. Be neighbourly. And don't forget your pets. Look after yourselves; look after others. 🙂 — Portsmouth Water (@PortsmouthWater) August 11, 2022

– Portsmouth Water

Area: Portsmouth and the surrounding area

Customers: 698,000

Leakage per property per day in 2020/2021: 79 litres

Despite Southern Water issuing a temporary usage ban for nearby Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, Portsmouth Water reassured customers on Twitter on Tuesday “there is no hosepipe ban in the Portsmouth Water area of supply”.

It added: “But please, please, please use water responsibly! We’re all in this together.”

Early morning runners at Arlington Reservoir near Lewes in East Sussex in July (Simon Dack News/Alamy/PA)

– South East Water

Area: The south-east of England, including Eastbourne, Maidenhead and North Kent

Customers: 2.2 million

Leakage per property per day in 2020/2021: 99 litres

A hosepipe ban will come into force on Friday for customers in Kent and Sussex.

The company announced: “We have been left with no choice but to restrict the use of hosepipes and sprinklers from 12.01am on Friday August 12 within our Kent and Sussex supply area until further notice.”

On its website, South East Water said: “We are taking this step to ensure we have enough water for both essential use and to protect the environment.

“This will enable us to also reduce the amount of water we need to take from already stressed local water sources.”

With continued extreme heat this week our water supplies remain under high demand. We're continually monitoring our water resources and ask everyone to please use water wisely – it makes a huge difference to help make sure there's enough water to go round.#WatersWorthSaving pic.twitter.com/OgjdfkVJA3 — South Staffs Water ? (@SthStaffsWater) August 10, 2022

– South Staffs Water

Area: West Midlands, South Staffordshire, South Derbyshire, North Warwickshire and North Worcestershire

Customers: 1.3 million

Leakage per property per day in 2020/2021: 111 litres

Head of water strategy and environment Natalie Akroyd said: “With the recent hot weather and less-than-average rainfall for this time of year, we continue to monitor our water resources and encourage our customers to use water wisely.

“We currently don’t have any plans in place to introduce hosepipe bans.”

Even with rain after a prolonged period of dry weather, our groundwater sources take time to refill. https://t.co/Dxazlw8JEV — SESWater (@SESWater) August 10, 2022

– SES Water

Area: Parts of Surrey, Kent and south London

Customers: 745,000

Leakage per property per day in 2020/2021: 82 litres

SES Water wholesale director Tom Kelly said: “The prolonged dry weather, coupled with higher demand for water, continues to affect our levels of resources, which are less than we’d expect for this time of year.

“85% of our supplies come from groundwater resources, which is water stored in aquifers underground, and the remaining 15% is abstracted from rivers into our Bough Beech reservoir in Kent.

“These resources are refilled by rainwater between October to April and so, unlike some other water companies, we don’t rely on summer rainfall to replenish.

“We’ll be monitoring rainfall levels during the winter months, as that’s when our groundwater sources refill, in case restrictions need to be brought in next spring.

Low water levels at Ryburn Reservoir in Yorkshire (Ruth Craine/Alamy/PA)

“While they have still been affected by the dry weather, it’s the increase in demand for water that’s the main cause for the decline in water resource levels.

“Customers playing their part to save water is helping us from having to introduce restrictions.

“We continue to closely monitor our resources on a daily basis and won’t rule out bringing in a hosepipe ban if we feel it is required.

“In the meantime, we’re asking customers to keep using water responsibly, as we play our part to keep leakage as low as we can, and together we can make sure there’s enough for everyone this summer.”

#WaterIsAlwaysWorthSaving – it plays a vital role in our daily lives & during this period of dry weather, we’re reminding customers to use water more efficiently ??. Click on the link to read more: https://t.co/bQodxLlvms@ScottishEPA @WaterUK @Waterwise pic.twitter.com/PQISAMRbCx — Scottish Water (@scottish_water) August 4, 2022

– Scottish Water

A Scottish Water spokesman told PA there were no plans for water usage restrictions in Scotland.

He added: “We are monitoring and managing our water resources and, in some instances, reservoirs are being topped up from alternative water sources to ensure supply resilience for customers.”

?Saving water helps to protect the environment ? Small changes can make a big difference, like these easy tips for saving water in the gardenhttps://t.co/jSuppqu6GA pic.twitter.com/5YQHu4Adyy — Northern Ireland Water (@niwnews) June 16, 2022

– Northern Ireland Water

A spokesman for Northern Ireland Water said: “The amount of water in our impounding reservoirs is kept under continuous review and we are content with our current level of storage. However, it is imperative that customers continue to use water wisely, especially given the forecast for the next number of days.

“At this point in time, NI Water is not introducing a hosepipe ban. The situation is, however, being closely monitored and if storage reduces significantly or demand became excessive, NI Water would have to consider the possibility of putting in place measures in order to protect water supplies.”