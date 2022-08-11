Fourth alleged ‘Beatles’ terror cell member to appear in court

Metropolitan Police

A man alleged to be the fourth member of a terror cell known as The Beatles has been charged with terrorism offences.

Aine Leslie Davis, 38, was arrested at Luton Airport on Wednesday evening after being deported to England by Turkish authorities.

He has been charged with terrorism offences in 2014 and possession of a firearm for a purpose connected with terrorism, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division said: “The CPS authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Aine Leslie Junior Davis for terrorism offences in 2014, and after being deported to England by Turkish authorities, he has been arrested at Luton airport following his return to the UK.

“Mr Davis, 38, has been charged with terrorism offences and possession of a firearm for a purpose connected with terrorism.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Davis are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”