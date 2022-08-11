Dame Olivia Newton-John’s husband: Our love transcends our understanding

Dame Olivia Newton-John and John Easterling

Dame Olivia Newton-John’s husband says the pair’s love for one another “transcends our understanding” in heart-felt tribute to the late actress.

John Easterling said Dame Olivia was “the most courageous woman I have ever known” and that her caring nature “almost eclipses what is humanly possible”.

The singer and actress, best known for playing Sandy in the 1978 hit film Grease opposite John Travolta, died on Monday aged 73.

Sharing news of her death on social media, Mr Easterling said she had passed away “peacefully”, surrounded by family and friends.

In a new post, shared from Dame Olivia’s account on Wednesday, he thanked fans for “the ocean of support that has come our way.”

“Our love for each other transcends our understanding,” he captioned a picture of himself and his late wife.

“Every day we expressed our gratitude for this love that could be so deep, so real, so natural. We never had to ‘work’ on it.

“We were in awe of this great mystery and accepted the experience of our love as past, present and forever.”

He continued: “At Olivia’s deepest essence she was a healer using her mediums of song, of words, of touch.

“She was the most courageous woman I’ve ever known.

“Her bandwidth for genuinely caring for people, for nature and all creatures almost eclipses what is humanely possible.

“It is only the grace of God that has allowed me to share the depth and passion of her being for so long.

“In her most difficult times she always had the spirit, the humor, and the will power to move things into the light.

“Even now as her soul soars, the pain and holes in my heart are healed with the joy of her love and the light that shines forward.”

Signing off, he added: “Our family deeply appreciates the vast ocean of love and support that has come our way.

“Onward Ho, John Easterling.”

Dame Olivia’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi also posted a tribute and accompanying video to her mother, describing her as “an angel on earth”.

“You are my lighthouse mama. My safe place. My heart space,” she wrote on Instagram.

“It has been my honor and continues to be my honor to be your baby and best friend.

“You are an angel on earth and everyone touched by you has been blessed. I love you forever my life giver, my teacher, my mama.”

Following news of her death, famous faces across the creative industries including John Travolta, Dolly Parton, Sir Elton John and Kylie Minogue paid tribute to Dame Olivia.

The cast of the current production of Grease The Musical on London’s West End have dedicated the entire rest of the run to her memory and said they were honoured to “follow in her footsteps each night”.

Aside from her hit role in Grease, Dame Olivia was also a multi-platinum selling artist, with two singles and two albums having earned certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).