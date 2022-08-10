Police name four-year-old girl killed in Thornton Heath gas explosion

#UPDATE | The victim of the gas explosion in Thornton Heath has been named as Sahara Salman, aged 4.

Two other people – a boy, aged 11 and a 54-year-old woman – remain in hospital receiving treatment – neither is in a life threatening condition.https://t.co/gZ1GPNU15R

— Croydon MPS (@MPSCroydon) August 10, 2022