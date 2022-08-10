Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Car thief caught hiding inside giant teddy bear in Rochdale

UK NewsPublished:

Joshua Dobson, 18, was caught after officers noticed that the teddy bear was breathing.

Car thief caught hiding inside giant teddy bear in Rochdale

A car thief who hid inside a giant teddy bear has been jailed for nine months.

Joshua Dobson, 18, from Spotland, Rochdale, was wanted by police for stealing a car and not paying for fuel.

Officers searched for him at an address in Rochdale.

Dobson was nowhere to be seen, until the officers noticed that a large teddy bear was breathing.

When they opened it up, they found the teenager hiding inside.

In a statement on Facebook, GMP Rochdale said that Dobson had been “stuffed behind bars”.

“He’s now stuffed behind bars after being sentenced last week for theft of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, and making off from a petrol station without payment,” the force said.

“Hopefully he has a bearable time inside…”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News