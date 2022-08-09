Notification Settings

Police officer to appear in court to face assault charge

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Constable Charlie Thompson, of Essex Police, is due to attend Basildon Crown Court on Thursday.

Crown court stock
Crown court stock

A police officer is due to appear in court to face an assault charge relating to a traffic stop.

Constable Charlie Thompson, of Essex Police, is due to attend Basildon Crown Court on Thursday to face the charge of assault by beating.

The charge relates to an incident that occurred after police had stopped a man for a suspected driving offence on the A127 near the Mayflower Retail Park in Basildon on January 19 this year.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) began an investigation following a mandatory conduct referral from Essex Police in February.

In June the IOPC passed a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charge contrary to section 39 of the Criminal Justice Act 1988.

An Essex Police spokesman said: “We are aware of an incident involving an Essex Police officer which took place in Basildon on Wednesday January 19.

“Once we were made aware of the incident, the officer was placed on restricted duties and a mandatory referral was made to the IOPC.

“The IOPC made the decision to independently investigate the incident.

“Essex Police continues to fully co-operate with the IOPC investigation and now awaits the outcome of legal proceedings.”

