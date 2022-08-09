Liz Truss refuses to commit to more cost-of-living support if she becomes PM

Liz Truss

Liz Truss has refused to commit to extra support for families struggling with the cost of living after analysts delivered a shock warning that energy bills could top £4,200 in the new year.

The two remaining contenders in the Tory leadership race faced renewed calls to spell out how they would help after Cornwall Insight forecast average bills could hit about £3,582 in October, from £1,971 today, before rising even further in January.

But while former chancellor Rishi Sunak said he had “no doubt” extra support would be needed to get people through the winter, Ms Truss again insisted her priority was tax cuts to kick start the economy.

Speaking during a campaign visit to Huddersfield, the Foreign Secretary said that if she became prime minister she would “see what the situation is like” in the autumn.

However, in a fresh sideswipe at Mr Sunak’s record at the Treasury, she said that with the tax burden at a 70-year high, the priority had to be economic growth, with a package of emergency tax cuts.

“What I am talking about is enabling people to keep more money in their own pockets,” she said.

“What I don’t believe in is taxing people to the highest level in 70 years and then giving them their own money back. We are Conservatives. We believe in low taxes.

Rishi Sunak has said he will act to support families through the winter (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

“Of course, we will need to deal with the circumstances as they arise. We will see what the situation is like in the autumn, but I am committed to making sure people are supported and I am committed to growing the economy.

“We can’t get the economy growing if we have the highest tax rates for 70 years in this country.”

Earlier, Money Saving Expert’s Martin Lewis, appealed to the two contenders to bury their differences to tackle the problem problem together, warning the country was facing a “national cataclysm”.

“They are all in the same party; let’s call on them to come together for the good of the nation rather than personal point-scoring,” he said.

An action plan is needed TODAY They are all in the same party, let's call on them to come together for the good of the nation rather than personal point scoring People's livliehoods, mental wellbeing & in some cases very lives depend on this This is a desperate Pls share — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) August 9, 2022

Ms Truss has been under fire from her rival after she suggested at the weekend that there should be no more “handouts”.

Mr Sunak has argued that her plan to scrap a hike in national insurance would do little to help the most vulnerable, giving less than £60 to workers on the national living wage and nothing at all to pensioners.

A spokesman for his campaign said: “Liz Truss has doubled down, refusing five times to say she will provide direct support for British families and pensioners this winter.

“Liz’s plan will not touch the sides for the majority of British families this winter and pensioners will get no help whatsoever. It seems she is divorced from reality.”

Mr Sunak has pointed out that, as chancellor, he provided £15.3 billion in targeted support for families – with at least £1,200 for eight million of the most vulnerable households.

In a statement, he said that if he became prime minister, he would act again once it became clear just how much bills would rise.

However, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, who is backing Ms Truss, said the scale of the impending price rises meant it was “fraudulent” to suggest that the problem could be resolved by Government alone.

“We are all feeling it in our pocket. And the idea there is a magic wand coming out of Whitehall, no matter who is prime minister, including the Labour Party, is fraudulent to say so,” he said.

Ms Truss, meanwhile, hit back at a warning by Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, who supports Mr Sunak, that her plan for emergency tax cuts was an “electoral suicide note” that could let in a Labour government.

“I don’t agree with these portents of doom. I don’t agree with this declinist talk, I believe our country’s best days are ahead of us,” she said.

Writing in The Times on Tuesday, Mr Raab said that could prove “economically harmful and politically fatal” for the Conservatives if they failed to protect people’s standard of living.