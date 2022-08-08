What the papers say – August 8

British newspapers

Urgent calls for Parliament to address the cost-of-living crisis leads the papers at the start of the working week.

The Daily Mirror reports former prime minister Gordon Brown has demanded the immediate recall of Parliament to find actionable solutions to the soaring cost of living.

The i says the issue will be the deciding factor in the Conservative leadership contest, while the Financial Times reports race-favourite Liz Truss is under pressure to promise more help for poor households after expressing her preference for tax cuts over “handouts”.

Monday's front page: Cost of living plans will decide leadership race#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/TA2idIqFD6 — i newspaper (@theipaper) August 7, 2022

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Monday August 8 https://t.co/STiEiqZJHl pic.twitter.com/TspvbpJFSX — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) August 7, 2022

The Foreign Secretary is considering making direct payments to households, according to the Daily Express.

Front page: Truss – I won't rule out urgent help on bills #TomorrowsPapersToday Ellie Simmonds on #Strictly: https://t.co/pKdi9tLT0t pic.twitter.com/cwGorzG4GK — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) August 7, 2022

Two thirds of voters believe the Government should prioritise tackling the cost of living over tax cuts, according to The Times.

THE TIMES: Get inflation down before cutting tax, voters urge #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/SPsXjhMCio — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 7, 2022

Staying with politics, the Daily Mail leads with Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries calling for Tory MPs to resign from the inquiry into Boris Johnson over the ‘partygate’ saga.

Elsewhere, Metro reports charities have warned hundreds of children have been left traumatised by police strip searches.

Tomorrow's Paper Today ? TRAUMA OF 650 KIDS IN POLICE STRIP SEARCHES ? More than half not charged ? 'Systemic' problem in Met says child champion #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/OpoiCYpbdN — Metro (@MetroUK) August 7, 2022

The Telegraph carries comments from Health Secretary Steve Barclay, who says a “real sprint” will be needed before winter to protect the NHS from the combined threats of seasonal flu, Covid-19 and the cost-of-living crisis.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Sprint to avoid NHS meltdown in winter'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/Cd8jwTK62T — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 7, 2022

The Independent says police officers are being called to cover for medical services as the NHS faces “surging demand”.

INDEPENDENT: police forced to prop up NHS, watchdog warns #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/nmuwfLGXPg — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 7, 2022

According to The Guardian, a leaked Ministry of Justice document suggests Justice Secretary Dominic Raab is considering introducing changes that could limit ministers’ accountability in judicial reviews.

Guardian front page, Monday 8 August 2022: Alarm as leak reveals Raab plan for new assault on judges' powers pic.twitter.com/8uMHsUBwb6 — The Guardian (@guardian) August 7, 2022

The Sun leads with fire authorities calling for garden barbecues to be “stamped out” ahead of another 40C heatwave.

On tomorrow's front page:Fire chiefs beg for Brits to ditch BBQs and Gov demand full hosepipe ban as UK heatwave returns.https://t.co/wv3mf8DOpq pic.twitter.com/ezpEtqkBwQ — The Sun (@TheSun) August 7, 2022