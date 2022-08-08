Roads closed as burst water main causes four feet deep flooding

London Fire Brigade

Multiple road closures are in place in north London after a 36-inch water main burst, causing flooding up to four feet deep.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Islington at just after 7am, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters are attending the scene on Hornsey Road.

A spokesperson for LFB said: “Flood water is affecting Hornsey Road and Tollington Road.

“There are multiple road closures in place while crews work to make the scene safe. People are urged to avoid the area.

“The Brigade’s 999 control officers have taken 12 calls to the incident.

“Fire crews from Holloway, Islington, Kentish Town, Stoke Newington and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.”