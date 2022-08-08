Notification Settings

In Pictures: Drought takes its toll on countryside as England changes colour

UK NewsPublished:

England has taken on a different hue with infrequent rain causing parched landscapes.

England’s Commonwealth Games anthem is Jerusalem but foreign visitors to the sporting festival in Birmingham would be forgiven for questioning the hymn’s claim that it is a green and pleasant land.

A prolonged drought has seen the usual verdant hue replaced by a golden brown resembling a sun tan as the parched grass is deprived of essential rainwater.

With hosepipe bans on their way and calls to ration water, landmarks such as Leeds Castle in Kent look very different than the images in tourist brochures while the going was decidedly firm for racehorses being put through their paces at Newmarket.

Pedalo riders traverse the Boating Lake in Regent’s Park, London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
A horse on the gallops at Newmarket Racecourse (Newmarket/PA)
Leeds Castle, usually in green surroundings, had a parched look (Gareth Fuller/PA)

London’s green parks have also been affected with visitors greeted by scenes more akin to southern Europe.

A dried-up lake in Wanstead Park, north-east London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Visitors to Wanstead Flats in north-east London enjoy the hot weather (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The village of Odiham in Hampshire was starved of rain throughout July and farmers are having to bring in food for the cattle.

Parched grass surround the welcome sign for Odiham in Hampshire (Ben Birchall/PA)
Parched grass at the cricket green in the village of Odiham (Ben Birchall/PA)
Parched grass in a farmer’s field in Odiham (Ben Birchall/PA)
A man walks along dry earth on the banks of Grafham Water near Huntingdon in Cambridgeshire (Joe Giddens/PA)

The fairways at the Links Golf Club in Newmarket took on a scorched look, although at least the greens lived up to their name.

Scorched fairways at the Links Golf Club in Newmarket (Newmarket/PA)

Firefighters were deployed in Ashford to deal with the consequences of the weather on the tinder-dry countryside.

Firefighters bring a field fire under control near Ashford in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
