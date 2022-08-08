House collapses amid fire and explosion in Croydon

A house has collapsed in a fire and explosion in Croydon (Aaron Chown/PA)

A house has collapsed amid a fire and explosion in Croydon.

Firefighters were called to the scene at Galpin’s Road in Thornton Heath shortly after 7am on Monday.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said the cause of the fire and explosion is not known.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were sent to the scene where a terraced house has collapsed.

LFB said it had taken 13 calls to the incident since 7.08am.