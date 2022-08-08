Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

House collapses amid fire and explosion in Croydon

UK NewsPublished:

The incident took place at Galpin’s Road in Thornton Heath.

A house has collapsed in a fire and explosion in Croydon (Aaron Chown/PA)
A house has collapsed in a fire and explosion in Croydon (Aaron Chown/PA)

A house has collapsed amid a fire and explosion in Croydon.

Firefighters were called to the scene at Galpin’s Road in Thornton Heath shortly after 7am on Monday.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said the cause of the fire and explosion is not known.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were sent to the scene where a terraced house has collapsed.

LFB said it had taken 13 calls to the incident since 7.08am.

Fire crews from Norbury, Mitcham, West Norwood, Woodside and surrounding fire stations were sent to the scene.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News