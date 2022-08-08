Notification Settings

Child dies after explosion in Thornton Heath

UK NewsPublished:

The cause of the fire and explosion is not known at this time.

Thornton Heath incident

A child has died after a terraced home collapsed following an explosion and fire in south London.

London Ambulance Service confirmed the child had died after the incident in Galpin’s Road in Thornton Heath on Monday morning.

No further details have been given.

A statement from the ambulance service said: “This morning, alongside colleagues from @LondonFire, we attended an incident in #ThorntonHeath.

“We treated four people. One was discharged and three others were taken to hospital. Sadly, a child was also pronounced dead at the scene.

“All LAS crews have now been stood down.”

