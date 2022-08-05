Rishi Sunak brags of work diverting public funds from ‘deprived urban areas’

This is scandalous. Rishi Sunak is openly boasting that he fixed the rules to funnel taxpayers’ money to rich Tory shires ?

This is our money. It should be spent fairly and where it’s most needed – not used as a bribe to Tory members.

Talk about showing your true colours… https://t.co/JhlqnXvAqW

— Lisa Nandy (@lisanandy) August 5, 2022