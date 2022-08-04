Next hikes profit outlook after hot weather boosted summer sales

Next

Fashion chain Next has upped its annual profit outlook after seeing full-price sales lift 5% in the past three months as the spell of hot weather boosted demand for summer clothing.

The group’s second-quarter sales performance exceeded expectations by £50 million, and the chain has lifted its full-year profit guidance by £10 million to £860 million.

Total sales jumped 5% in the three months to July 30 compared to last year, and leapt 23.8% higher versus to the same period in 2019 before the pandemic struck.

In-store retail has had a “renaissance” while growth in online shopping ground to a halt, the retailer said.

The post-pandemic resurgence in retail also boosted sales of formal wear as demand for social events spiked, while lockdown winners like home and sportswear dwindled.