Man accused of missing woman’s murder remanded in custody

Bristol Magistrates' Court

A man has been remanded in custody accused of the murder of a woman who disappeared a decade ago.

Darren Osment appeared before Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Thursday accused of murdering 32-year-old Claire Holland.

The shaven headed 40-year-old, who wore a grey tracksuit, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address during the short hearing.

A man has now been charged with the murder of Claire Holland who was last seen alive 10 years ago leaving a pub in Bristol (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

District Judge Lynne Matthews said Osment was accused of murdering Ms Holland on a date between June 5 and June 8 2012.

“This case is to go to the crown court and there will be a hearing tomorrow. You will remanded into custody,” she said.

“This court has no power in any event to grant bail as I am sure you have been told by your lawyer.”

The judge remanded Osment, of Chessel Drive, Patchway, South Gloucestershire into custody and he will next appear at Bristol Crown Court on August 5.

Members of Ms Holland’s family attended the hearing accompanied by detectives from Avon and Somerset Police.

Ms Holland, from the Lawrence Weston area of Bristol, was last seen leaving city-centre pub Seamus O’Donnell’s at 11.15pm on June 6 2012, the day after the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee weekend.