What the papers say – August 3

UK NewsPublished:

The latest Tory leadership jostling leads many of the national papers on Wednesday.

A collection of British newspapers
“Greedy bleeder” oil executives and a major policy u-turn from Liz Truss are splashed across the front pages.

Archie Battersbee’s parents have lost their legal bid to stop the withdrawal of his life support, reports Metro.

There has been a ballot delivery delay in the Tory leadership race over security concerns, says The Daily Telegraph.

The Independent reports leadership frontrunner Ms Truss has been forced to abandon a major policy about public sector pay cuts “barely 12 hours after it was launched”.

The Times carries a YouGov poll showing the Foreign Secretary extended her lead over ex-chancellor Rishi Sunak, with 60% of party members saying they want her to succeed Boris Johnson as Prime Minister.

Ms Truss tells the Daily Express she will get the economy “firing on all cylinders” to beat the cost-of-living crisis.

The Guardian says there has been outrage as the world’s five biggest oil companies declared “bumper” profits while UK households were told to brace for record energy bills this winter.

The Daily Mirror covers the same story under the headline “Brazen Profiteers”, while Daily Star calls the the sector’s executives “Greedy Bleeders”.

The Daily Mail says China has promised “targeted military action” in response to US House leader Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

US-based consultancy firm Bain has been banned from tendering for British Government contracts for three years due to its “grave professional misconduct” in a South Africa corruption scandal, according to the Financial Times.

“So much for legacy” states the i, with the paper reporting despite the Lionesses Euro victory the Department for Education has refused to “give girls equal football in PE”.

And Rebekah Vardy has done an interview with The Sun following her loss in the so-called “Wagatha Christie” court case.

