Rebekah Vardy ‘probably suffering from PTSD’ after Wagatha Christie case

Rebekah Vardy arrives at court

Rebekah Vardy believes she is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder after losing the so-called “Wagatha Christie” legal battle against Coleen Rooney, adding that she had been taken to hospital twice since the episode began.

The wife of Leicester striker Jamie Vardy said she felt as though her life was “falling apart” and she was exhausted “physically, emotionally and mentally”.

Last week Vardy, 40, lost a libel battle against 36-year-old Rooney over a viral social media post, after a High Court judge found it was “substantially true”.

Speaking to The Sun, Vardy said she had been admitted to hospital twice to be treated for mental health issues since the original post in 2019.

“I was having serious panic attacks,” she said.

“I had kidney stones which were brought on by stress, and I just felt like my life was falling apart. Physically, emotionally and mentally, it was exhausting.

She added: “It was draining. I had to go to hospital a couple of times because they were really worried about my mental wellbeing.

“And, since the court case, I think I’m probably suffering with PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder).

“I feel physically sick when I talk about the trial and what happened, and I have nightmares.

“I haven’t gone to get a diagnosis yet but I do know I probably need some more therapy. It’s been a horrible time.”

Rebekah and Jamie Vardy leave the Royal Courts Of Justice in London (Yui Mok/PA)

She also accused her fellow footballer’s wife of “weaponising” her fan base during the trial, saying Rooney’s decision to expose her publicly had been “sinister” and that she had initially thought it was “not real”.

In the original post, Rooney said she had carried out a months-long “sting operation” and accused Vardy of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the press.

The wife of former England star Wayne Rooney publicly claimed Vardy’s account was the source behind three stories in The Sun newspaper featuring fake details she had posted on her private Instagram stories.

Vardy denied leaking stories to the media and sued Rooney for libel.

Both women attended a week-long trial at the High Court in London in May, which attracted a huge amount of press attention.

Court artist sketch of Rebekah Vardy (left) during her libel battle with Coleen Rooney (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Speaking to The Sun, Vardy said she had phoned Rooney to confront her about the original post, which was put online in October 2019.

“I picked up the phone and I called her and basically said ‘What the f*** is this?’ and her response was quite, I don’t know, quite rude, quite harsh,” she said.

“She basically just said ‘You know what this is’, and at that point I really didn’t know what it was.

“I’d read the words and, you know when you read something, and it’s like reading it about someone else… and it’s like ‘No, surely this is not real. This can’t be real’.”

She added: “No-one would do something so sinister knowing that they were weaponising a fan base against someone.”

EXCLUSIVE: Rebekah Vardy speaks to TalkTV's Kate McCann. Watch 'Coleen and me…' – Wednesday 3rd August at 7pm, only on @TalkTV. ? YouTube ► https://t.co/GAhbvZS8pF ? Sky 526, Virgin Media 627, Freeview 237, Freesat 217 and Sky Glass 508.@KateEMcCann | @RebekahVardy pic.twitter.com/BpZM1qoI13 — TalkTV (@TalkTV) August 2, 2022

Despite the decision against her, Vardy said that if she was to see Rooney “in the street tomorrow” she would “ask her if she wanted to go for a Caffe Nero”.

“Life is too short to be resentful and hold grudges and be bitter towards someone. That is not me. I am not that person,” she said.

Vardy also told The Sun she was “scared to be out in public places” after receiving up to 100 abusive messages per day.

She said some people “went the extra mile” to abuse her and even linked her with the disappearance of Madeleine McCann and the so-called Islamic State (IS) terror group.

“The whole thing has been awful. At its worst, I was worried to be on my own, to leave the house. I was scared to be out in public places,” she told the paper.

“Even the smallest things, like going shopping, were horrendous.”

“Everyone always says ‘These people wouldn’t say things to your face’, but actually you do get the odd few that go that extra mile.

“The abuse I was getting was insane. At the beginning it would be 100 messages a day.”

“I was linked to the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, people suggesting I was a member of IS, stuff like that.

“It was as if I’d murdered someone.”

It is believed the total legal costs of the case will be in the region of £3 million, most of which will now be borne by Vardy.