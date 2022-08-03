England fans asked to help name beaver kits in honour of Lionesses

The Holnicote beavers are certainly settling in, and rangers are delighted to welcome two new kits. Following @Lionesses historic win this weekend, we need some help finding fitting names to join big brother, Rashford.

Russo, Mead, or maybe Kelly? Drop your suggestions below ⚽ pic.twitter.com/8UU2a4tGsJ

— National Trust (@nationaltrust) August 2, 2022