Woman condemns water firm after getting gastroenteritis following sewage release

Georgia Hearn, partner Chris and dog Sully

A couple have criticised a water company for releasing sewage into the sea 24 hours before they went for a swim, leading to them contracting gastroenteritis.

Georgia Hearn, from Gateshead, was visiting Kent with her partner Chris and dog Sully, and they went swimming and paddleboarding in the sea at Herne Bay on Monday.

On Tuesday the three of them were struck down by a serious case of gastroenteritis, and Miss Hearn says it ruined their holiday.

Miss Hearn complained to Southern Water about the incident and a spokesperson replied on Twitter to “apologise for the inconvenience”.

She tweeted: “I mean I’m completely disgusted at Southern Water’s response and utterly appalled about the lack of warning to tourists regarding sewage being dumped in the sea.

“If I had known I would have never have got into the sea – it’s not just myself who is poorly. It is also my partner and our dog too.

“It unfortunately has ruined our last day visiting the south coast. I’m extremely angry and frustrated about the lack of concern for public safety from Southern Water.

“There is absolutely no warning for locals or tourists about the potential risks you face by entering sea filled with raw sewage! I mean how are the water companies even allowed to dump raw sewage into the sea?

“Something has to change! It’s completely unacceptable.”

Hi Georgia, I am sorry for any inconvenience caused. You can always check our Beachbuoy app which gives you near real-time information about releases of stormwater or wastewater at the bathing water site. 1/2 — Southern Water (@SouthernWater) August 2, 2022

The Southern Water spokesperson who replied to Miss Hearn’s tweet said the company’s Beachbuoy app gives almost real-time updates about wastewater releases.

SOS Whitstable, a campaign group dedicated to holding Southern Water to account for its wastewater releases, asked: “Why are water companies not legally responsible for making people ill?”

Southern Water was fined a record £90 million by the Environment Agency last year after pleading guilty to thousands of illegal sewage discharges. It is not yet known whether the sewage discharge that caused Miss Hearn’s illness was permissible.