Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Pa Salieu’s Commonwealth Games show cancelled due to ‘failed background check’

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The musician was acquitted in March of engaging in violent disorder during a mass brawl which saw his friend Fidel Glasgow knifed to death.

Pa Salieu at Brit Awards 2021
Pa Salieu at Brit Awards 2021

British rapper Pa Salieu says his planned performance at the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony has been cancelled due to a “failed background check”.

The 24-year-old musician was acquitted in March of engaging in violent disorder during a mass brawl which saw his friend Fidel Glasgow knifed to death.

However the singer was convicted of possessing a bottle as an offensive weapon and had previously admitted a second count of violent disorder relating to an attack on a man shortly after the brawl.

His final sentencing date was due to be in May.

Sharing video footage from rehearsals of his Games performance on Instagram, he wrote: “Yesterday I received a call to say that I’m being removed from the show because I ‘failed a background check’.

“I can’t keep being silent about this stuff.

“I’ve already had to cancel 90% of my shows this year because the Home Office won’t process the paperwork I need to travel abroad until my court case is finished.”

He continued: “I have fully co-operated with the process. Attended court on time every single day.

“The trial ended in March, but they keep just moving the final sentencing date which was due to be in May.

Neville Staple grandson murder
The musician was acquitted in March of engaging in violent disorder during a mass brawl which saw his friend Fidel Glasgow knifed to death (Jacob King/PA)

“Most recently the date moved because the ‘prosecutor has gone on holiday’.”

Salieu added: “I’ve consistently been trying to use my career to show people where I’m from that there is another life for us. One away from the roads.

“But what can you do if the police, the justice system and the home office don’t care about you and put everything possible in your way to stop you trying to get on with your life?

“Next weeks performance should have been a celebration.

“What is the real reason here?? How can you fail a ‘background check’ to perform at a closing ceremony. What does that even mean?”

The Government has been contacted for comment.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News