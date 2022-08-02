Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Greggs stores set to open later in the evening and shake up menu following sales boost

By Mark DrewWolverhamptonUK NewsPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Our love affair with Greggs shows no sign of ending.

Laura Shinton trying a vegan steak bake at Greggs, in Dudley Street, Wolverhampton
Laura Shinton trying a vegan steak bake at Greggs, in Dudley Street, Wolverhampton
Bryony Morganna and Kate Ovens at the opening of the new flagship Greggs shop on Leicester Square, London
Bryony Morganna and Kate Ovens at the opening of the new flagship Greggs shop on Leicester Square, London

The bakery chain, which has scores of branches across the West Midlands, said its sales jumped in the first half of the year as customers turned to value meals amid the cost-of-living squeeze.

Its sales leapt by 27.1 per cent in the 26 weeks to July 2 to total £694.5 million, compared with £546.2 million a year earlier.

But half-year profits remained largely flat year-on-year at £55.8 million compared with £55.5 million last year, due to the re-introduction of business rates, an increase in VAT and higher levels of cost inflation.

With soaring inflation putting a strain on people’s incomes, consumers are more likely to turn to lower-cost food and drink while on the go rather than sit in for lunch, Greggs said.

The chain, which has more than 2,200 shops in the UK, said it plans to extend its opening hours, shake up its menu options and offer more delivery services in order to gain more evening sales.

Bryony Morganna and Kate Ovens at the opening of the new flagship Greggs shop on Leicester Square, London

Greggs chief executive Roisin Currie said: “In a market where consumer incomes are under pressure, Greggs offers exceptional value for customers looking for food and drink on the go. We are well-positioned to navigate the widely publicised challenges affecting the economy and continue to have a number of exciting growth opportunities ahead, with a clear strategy for expansion.”

Fans recently queued for hours in the heatwave as Greggs opened its first megastore in London’s Leicester Square. The store rolled out a blue carpet for the opening, which could lead to further larger stores as it competes with the likes of McDonald’s with its offering of breakfast bacon rolls, sausage rolls and pizza slices.

UK News
Business
News
Entertainment
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Mark Drew

By Mark Drew

@MarkDrew_Star

Group Head of News

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News