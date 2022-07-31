What the papers say – July 31

A collection of British newspapers

The newspapers carry policy announcements from Rishi Sunak as he attempts to beat Liz Truss to the Conservative leadership as well as allegations the Prince of Wales accepted a £1 million payment from the family of Osama bin Laden.

The Observer reports the ex-chancellor’s team is being urged to overhaul his general election-style campaign in favour of a grassroots effort as his supporters “despair” over the apparent grip Ms Truss has assumed over the contest to replace Boris Johnson.

The Sunday Express reports on Mr Sunak’s latest policy announcement to “save the high street” by promising to revitalise Britain’s empty shops and stop banks from closing branches and removing cash machines.

The Sunday Telegraph also carries one of his pledges, revealing the Tory hopeful’s plan to introduce a temporary £10 fine for NHS patients who fail to attend a GP or outpatient appointment without providing sufficient notice.

The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph: '£10 fine for an NHS no-show, says Sunak'

The Sunday Mirror has a different angle to Mr Sunak’s leadership tilt, reporting he is spending thousands building a private pool at his £1.5million home while 18 miles away the local community pool may be forced to close because of soaring energy bills.

The Independent says a Savanta poll shows the majority of voters believe a general election should be called “immediately” after the Tory leadership vote, regardless of the victor.

Sunday's Independent: Britons want new leader to face general election

Elsewhere, The Sunday Times and The Mail On Sunday write Charles accepted a £1m payment from the family of bin Laden – the founder of al-Qaeda who masterminded the September 11 attacks.

The Sunday Times: Charles accepted £1m from family of Osama bin Laden

The Mail on Sunday: Charles charity's £1m from family of Bin Laden

Sunday People, meanwhile, has a front page dominated by tonight’s Euro final which could see England ending “56 years of hurt” by winning a major international football tournament for the first time since 1966.

And the Daily Star Sunday says Britain’s “sizzling summer” could last until Halloween.