Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

In Pictures: Glory for England as Lionesses beat Germany

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Celebrations broke out across the country after the Euro 2022 victory following a tense period of extra time.

Fans watch England v Germany – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Final
Fans watch England v Germany – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Final

England’s Euro 2022 dream became reality as substitute Chloe Kelly’s extra-time finish saw the Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 and secure the first major trophy in their history in front of a record-breaking crowd at Wembley.

Kelly prodded the ball past Merle Frohms in the 110th minute to restore the tournament hosts’ lead after fellow substitute Ella Toone’s wonderful lobbed opener just after the hour mark.

Eight-time champions Germany had equalised with 11 minutes of normal time remaining through Lina Magull, and the game looked on course for a penalty shoot-out until Kelly’s effort fired Sarina Wiegman’s side to glory.

England v Germany – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Final – Wembley Stadium
England celebrating victory (Jonathan Brady/PA)
England v Germany – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Final – Wembley Stadium
Leah Williamson lifts the Uefa Women’s Euro 2022 trophy (Danny Lawson/PA)
England v Germany – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Final – Wembley Stadium
England head coach Sarina Wiegman celebrates (Danny Lawson/PA)

Meanwhile, fans across the country joined in the historic celebrations at the final whistle.

Fans watch England v Germany – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Final
Fans celebrate at Aylesbury United WFC (Steve Parsons/PA)
Fans watch England v Germany – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Final
Celebrations in Trafalgar Square (Aaron Chown/PA)
Fans watch England v Germany – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Final
(Aaron Chown/PA)
Fans watch England v Germany – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Final
Fans in Trafalgar Square (Aaron Chown/PA)
Fans watch England v Germany – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Final
(Aaron Chown/PA)
Fans watch England v Germany – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Final
(Aaron Chown/PA)
Fans watch England v Germany – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Final
(Steve Parsons/PA)
Fans watch England v Germany – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Final
(Aaron Chown/PA)
England v Germany – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Final – Wembley Stadium
A capacity crowd during the Euro 2022 final at Wembley (Joe Giddens/PA)
UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News