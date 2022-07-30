Irish president urged to clarify position on Ukraine war following wife’s letter

Ireland strongly supports the people of #Ukraine . We must continue to call out Russian aggression.

While Sabina Higgins is entitled to her personal view, as expressed to @IrishTimes , I completely disagree with it.

To publish it on @PresidentIRL website is appalling. https://t.co/PxLpfwfC8G

— Malcolm Byrne ?? ?? ?? (@malcolmbyrne) July 29, 2022