Images released of man following fatal stabbing of nine-year-old girl

Boston incident

Police are urgently appealing for help to identify a man following the fatal stabbing of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte.

Lincolnshire Police released four CCTV images of the man and warned anyone who sees him not to approach him but to call 999 immediately.

The force added that two people who were arrested earlier this week have now been released with no further action.

CCTV image of a man police are seeking to identify over the death of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte (Lincolnshire Police/PA)

Chief Superintendent Martyn Parker said: “Our officers have been working round the clock on this investigation, and the public’s help may prove crucial.”

Speaking about the CCTV images, he said: “These are very clear images of a man we want to speak to, so I’d urge anyone with information to get in touch with us.

“If you see him, do not approach him but immediately call 999.

“This is a particularly tragic case and I’d like to reassure the public that we have a huge amount of resources dedicated to the investigation.

CCTV image of the man police are urgently seeking in connection with the suspected fatal stabbing of a nine-year-old girl in Boston (Lincolnshire Police/PA)

“We continue to provide support to the family of Lilia, as they grieve following this unimaginable loss.”

Lilia was found on Fountain Lane in Boston at around 6.20pm on Thursday.