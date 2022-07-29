Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Boris and Carrie Johnson to host wedding party at Tory donor’s Cotswolds estate

UK NewsPublished:

They will celebrate with family and friends in a white marquee in the expansive grounds of Daylesford House, owned by Lord Bamford.

Boris Johnson’s wedding
Boris Johnson’s wedding

Boris and Carrie Johnson are set to hold a wedding bash at the grand Cotswolds estate of a major Tory donor.

The outgoing Prime Minister and his wife will on Saturday host family and friends at 18th-century Daylesford House to celebrate last year’s nuptials.

The Grade I-listed mansion and its expansive grounds are owned by Lord Bamford, chairman of construction equipment manufacturer JCB, who has donated millions to the Conservatives.

Boris Johnson’s wedding
The couple married in a low-key private ceremony at Westminster Cathedral last year (Rebecca Fulton/PA)

A huge white marquee topped with bunting has been erected in the property’s landscaped grounds in Gloucestershire.

Staff were this week seen going in and out of the venue amid apparent party preparations.

Guests will be able to relax on hay bales and benches placed outside the tent and eat and drink at casks and small tables as they enjoy views across vast meadows and orchards.

Mr and Mrs Johnson had originally been planning to throw their wedding party at the Prime Minister’s official country residence, Chequers, in Buckinghamshire.

Those plans led to suggestions that Mr Johnson wanted to stay on as a caretaker prime minister in part to see this through, although this was denied by Downing Street.

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie (Chris Jackson/PA)

They were said to have sent out save-the-date cards for a celebration on July 30, before deciding to change location.

The couple married in a low-key private ceremony at Westminster Cathedral last year, organised in secret, in front of a small group of family and friends.

This was followed by a reception in the gardens of 10 Downing Street with a limited number of guests due to coronavirus restrictions.

It was known Mr and Mrs Johnson planned to have a larger celebration this year after the restrictions had been relaxed.

Boris Johnson with Lord Bamford
Boris Johnson with Lord Bamford (Ben Stansall/PA)

Billionaire Lord Bamford is covering at least some of the cost of the party, the Mirror reported, quoting unnamed sources.

It is not the first time Mr Johnson, who has been married twice before, has benefited from the JCB chairman’s backing.

The Tory peer supported his 2019 leadership bid, with Mr Johnson knocking down a wall with a JCB digger at the Staffordshire factory in a stunt to demonstrate he could “get Brexit done”.

Lord Bamford’s wife, Lady Carole Bamford, set up the upmarket Daylesford Organic Farm, with a chain of shops selling its produce across London.

Mr Johnson reportedly received food from the Daylesford farm shop worth an estimated £12,500 during the pandemic, though Downing Street said he paid for the cost of all food for “personal consumption”.

When asked about the wedding celebrations, No 10 declined to comment on the “private matter”.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News