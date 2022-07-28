Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

In Pictures: Raging Bull kicks off Commonwealth Games opening ceremony

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Birmingham played host to a spectacular opening ceremony for the 2022 Games.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Opening Ceremony
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Opening Ceremony

The Commonwealth Games opening ceremony saw the Red Arrows and a huge raging bull kick off a carnival of colour in Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium on Thursday night.

Performances from Brummie musicians, 1980s new wavers Duran Duran and Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi, provided the soundtrack to an evening that had plenty of references to the host city.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Opening Ceremony
The Red Arrows flypast goes over the stadium during the opening ceremony (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Opening Ceremony
Performers during the opening ceremony (David Davies/PA)
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Opening Ceremony
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall arrive in style (Davies Davies/PA)

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall drove into the venue in a vintage Aston Martin as part of a convoy of 72 cars which formed a Union flag when viewed from above.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Opening Ceremony
A giant puppet depicting Edwin Elgar takes centre stage (Mike Egerton/PA)
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Opening Ceremony
Activist Malala Yousafzai, who settled in Birmingham when she came to the UK, addresses the crowd (David Davies/PA)
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Opening Ceremony
Performers around the Raging Bull (Mike Egerton/PA)
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Opening Ceremony
BMX riders thrill the crowd (Jacob King/PA)
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Opening Ceremony
Drag queen Ginny Lemon performs high above the ground (David Davies/PA)
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Opening Ceremony
The huge Raging Bull breathes steam (Tim Goode/PA)
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Opening Ceremony
The Women appears on top of the Raging Bull (David Davies/PA)
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Opening Ceremony
There were plenty of references to Birmingham’s industrial history (Mike Egerton/PA)
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Opening Ceremony
Participants thrilled the crowd with sky high performances (Tim Goode/PA)
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Opening Ceremony
Performers dance on a water-soaked stage (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Teams from around the Commonwealth paraded before the capacity crowd.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Opening Ceremony
Ghana’s athletes enter the stadium (Mike Egerton/PA)
UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News