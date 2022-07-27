Notification Settings

What the papers say – July 27

UK NewsPublished:

England’s Euro 2022 success, a fresh rail strike and last night’s Tory debate leads the papers on Wednesday.

A collection of British newspapers.
The front pages are plastered with photos of the Lionesses as they reach the Euro 2022 final and reports from the Tory debate cut short by the collapse of TalkTV presenter Kate McCann.

The Times, The Independent and The Daily Telegraph lead on Rishi Sunak’s “U-turn” on VAT tax cuts, while the Daily Express runs a promise from Liz Truss that she will cut crime by 20%.

Elsewhere, a new report on the front page of the Daily Mail suggests air pollution is a cause of dementia.

The Guardian says ministers were “fast and loose” with hundreds of millions of pounds worth of Covid healthcare contracts with a firm that employed Owen Paterson as a lobbyist.

The Sun splashes England’s semi-final victory on its front page and looks ahead to the final at Wembley on Sunday.

Price increases announced by the likes of Coca-Cola and McDonalds lead the Financial Times.

The Daily Mirror runs comments from RMT head Mick Lynch that the Tories are leading a “war on workers” as fresh rail strikes are set to go ahead.

And the Daily Star says an airport boss is angry at Tik Tokers for causing “holiday chaos”.

