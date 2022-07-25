Nude model bares all during ‘memorable’ life drawing session at care home

Care home residents enjoy a nude life drawing class

A nude model has bared all at a London care home in a life drawing session which residents described as “very relaxing”.

Pensioners at Care UK’s Sherwood Grange in Kingston Vale were offered more than a sneak peek of the “nice, handsome man” they requested for their art class last Wednesday, only a day after 40C heat on the UK’s hottest day on record.

The group requested a ‘nice, handsome man’ (Andrew Williams/Care UK/PA)

Group members, who were quick to sharpen their pencils ahead of the “cheeky” session, were pictured making sure they had all the right angles covered to create their best artwork.

Asked what she enjoyed most about the session, resident Mollie Wheeldon said: “I can’t answer that!”

“It was great fun to do something different – I found it very relaxing,” she added.

The life drawing session took place at Sherwood Grange in Kingston Vale, London (Andrew Williams/Care UK/PA)

Another resident, Rosemary Lester, could be seen shutting one eye to get a clearer perspective of the model while he stood with one leg propped on a stool, holding a ski pole.

Home manager Kristina Jacunskiene said it had been a “memorable” activity.

Residents with their artwork (Andrew Williams/Care UK/PA)

“Life in our care home is all about helping people to enjoy more independent and fulfilling lives – and today that meant doing something out of the ordinary and creating a memorable experience.