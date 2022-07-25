Dorries mocks Sunak over expensive attire

.⁦@trussliz⁩ will be travelling the country wearing her earrings which cost circa £4.50 from Claire Accessories. Meanwhile…

Rishi visits Teeside in Prada shoes worth £450 and sported £3,500 bespoke suit as he prepared for crunch leadership vote. https://t.co/1VO4xLwQ66

— Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) July 25, 2022