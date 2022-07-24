Notification Settings

Man stabbed to death inside London pub

UK News

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape

A man has been stabbed to death inside a pub in west London.

Officers were called to the venue on Uxbridge Road, Ealing, at just before midnight on Saturday.

The victim, believed to be in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Scotland Yard said a murder investigation had been launched.

The man’s family have been informed and will be supported by specialist officers, the force added.

No arrests have been made at what police said was an “early stage” of the investigation.

Witnesses are urged to contact police on 101, referencing 8656/23jul, or to call Crimestoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

