What the papers say – July 23

British newspapers

The nation’s papers are led by a rough start to the busiest holiday weekend of the year.

The Daily Mirror, Daily Mail, The Independent and Daily Star all lead with lengthy delays at the Port of Dover and airports across the country bringing summer getaways to a standstill.

Independent Digital: Great summer getaway brought to a standstill #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/9gNZE5X496 — George Mann ?⚒️? (@sgfmann) July 22, 2022

FT Weekend and The Daily Telegraph report Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has called on France to fix the issues at the Channel amid a “ferocious” row over the management of post-Brexit border controls.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Saturday July 23 https://t.co/Y4bpyPAz7x pic.twitter.com/XCAb30oS5w — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) July 22, 2022

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Truss tells France to fix holiday travel chaos'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4O6L2Y pic.twitter.com/Y8TYlmUC6M — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 22, 2022

Staying with Ms Truss, The Guardian says the Foreign Secretary’s promise to “scrap all remaining EU regulations” could result in the disappearance of “hundreds of laws covering employment and environmental protections”.

Guardian front page, Saturday 23 July 2022: Truss promise 'could bring bonfire of rights' pic.twitter.com/7oEDdbJoe6 — The Guardian (@guardian) July 22, 2022

The iweekend leads with comments from Ms Truss’s “economy guru” that her promised tax cuts would result in interest rates of up to 7%.

the i weekend: @trussliz tax cuts mean interest rates of up to 7%, says her economy guru. #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/xmyrHn9SoZ — George Mann ?⚒️? (@sgfmann) July 22, 2022

Voters back Ms Truss over leadership rival Rishi Sunak, according to the Daily Express.

Meanwhile, The Times reports Mr Sunak has warned Britain is facing a “national emergency” over the economy, NHS backlogs and illegal immigration.

And The Sun says Paddy and Christine McGuiness have announced the end of their marriage.