Man’s body found after 21-year-old went missing in water on UK’s hottest day

Emergency services involved in the search for a man who was last seen in the water close to #Clacton Pier have this AM located a body of a man in #Jaywick.

Formal ID has not yet taken place.

We're liaising with international partners to contact the family of the 21-year-old. pic.twitter.com/zSla3EQTR7

— Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) July 23, 2022