Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Long-running strikes on London’s Night Tube suspended

UK NewsPublished:

Members of the RMT have been taking industrial action over weekends in a dispute over shifts.

People laughing and enjoying the Night Tube service
People laughing and enjoying the Night Tube service

Long-running strikes on London’s Night Tube have been suspended.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union have been taking industrial action over weekends in a dispute over shifts.

Nick Dent, London Underground’s director of customer operations, said: “We are pleased that the RMT has suspended their industrial action on Night Tube services.

Transport for London promotes the Night Tube service on the Piccadilly line
Transport for London said it has run a good service on the Victoria, Jubilee and Northern lines, and also a regular service on the Central line, despite recent strikes (Alamy/PA)

“This is good news for London and we will continue to work closely with all our trade unions.”

Strikes were planned on Night Tube services on the Central, Victoria, Jubilee, Northern and Piccadilly lines each weekend until December.

Transport for London said it has run a good service on the Victoria, Jubilee and Northern lines, and also a regular service on the Central line, despite recent strikes.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News