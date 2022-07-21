Notification Settings

Britain to send fresh weaponry to Ukraine to fend off Putin’s invasion

UK NewsPublished:

The Ministry of Defence said the weaponry will bolster Ukraine’s ability to defend against Russia’s ‘indiscriminate’ use of artillery.

Howitzer

The Government will send hundreds of drones and anti-tank weapons and scores of artillery guns to Ukraine over the coming weeks to help fend off the Russian invasion.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace announced that counter-battery radar systems and more than 50,000 rounds of ammunition for Ukraine’s existing Soviet-era artillery will follow.

The Ministry of Defence said the weaponry will help bolster Ukraine’s ability to defend against Vladimir Putin’s “indiscriminate” use of artillery.

More than 20 M109 155mm self-propelled guns and 36 L119 105mm artillery guns will be arriving shortly, the MoD added.

In excess of 1,600 anti-tank weapons and hundreds of loitering aerial munitions will also be sent.

Mr Wallace said: “The scale and range of equipment we are providing demonstrates the strength of our resolve.

“Together with our international partners, we will ensure Ukraine has the tools to defend their country from Putin’s illegal invasion.”



