Two women killed and boy, 3, injured in crash near slate quarry

A police car

Two women have died and a three-year-old boy was injured in a crash with a large, pick-up truck near a slate quarry in South Wales.

The women, aged 30 and 79, and the child were in a blue Citreon C3 on Fochriw Road in Bargoed, when they collided with a white Ford Ranger.

The boy was injured and taken to hospital where he remains stable.

The family is being supported by specially trained officers, Gwent Police said.

The 22-year-old man who was driving the Ford Ranger was taken to hospital with serious injuries but also remains in a stable condition.

The incident happened at about 10.15am on Tuesday and closed the road for about 12 hours, reopening at around 10.20pm.

A number of vehicles from the Welsh Ambulance Service attended the scene along with an air ambulance.