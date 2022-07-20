Scores of firefighters at scene of east London tower block blaze

Woolwich tower block fire

More than 125 firefighters are tackling a fire at a block of flats in east London.

Footage appeared to show thick plumes of smoke barrelling out of the top floor windows of the building on Manwood Street in the north Woolwich docklands.

Eyewitnesses near the 17-storey block also reported seeing flames.

The scene on Manwood Street, North Woolwich, where fires are tackling a flat blaze (@KraftyP/PA)

Firefighters are simultaneously tackling a blaze involving around one hectare of grass opposite the block, which is close to London City Airport.

It is not known what caused either fire.

A London Fire Brigade spokesman said: “The brigade’s 999 control officers have taken more than 105 calls to the blaze.

“The brigade was called at 1249. Fire crews from Shadwell, Dowgate, Dockhead, Shoreditch and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

“The cause of the fire is now known at this time.”

Firefighters are tackling a fire on the 17th floor of a building in #Woolwich. Crews are also dealing with a fire involving around one hectare of grass opposite the block https://t.co/JgvxRTlFxe © @Mr_Stevo87 pic.twitter.com/ZGGQpfkiKJ — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) July 20, 2022

London Ambulance Service said: “We have sent a number of resources to the scene, including advanced paramedics and our hazardous area response team.”