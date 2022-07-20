Rail travel between Scotland and England disrupted following record heat

⚠️ We're also asking you to check your journeys before travelling on the East Coast Main Line today because we expect severe disruption.

We're repairing the line after a fire on the route between Peterborough and London King’s Cross:

