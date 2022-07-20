Notification Settings

How everyday items have risen in price in the past 12 months

UK NewsPublished:

The cost of low fat milk has jumped by 26.3%, butter by 21.5% and coffee by 13.2%.

Food in a supermarket trolley (Jon Super/PA)
Here are some examples of how the cost of everyday goods and services have risen in the past year.

The figures are based on the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) measure of inflation and have been published by the Office for National Statistics.

In each case, the figure is the percentage change in the average price over the 12 months to June 2022.

– Food
Low fat milk 26.3%
Butter 21.5%
Olive oil 18.2%
Sauces, condiments, salt, spices & culinary herbs 17.1%
Ready-made meals 16.7%
Pasta & couscous 15.9%
Jams, marmalades & honey 15.1%
Poultry 14.9%
Margarine & other vegetable fats 14.6%
Eggs 11.5%
Pork 9.8%
Bread 9.7%
Potatoes 9.4%
Edible ices & ice cream 8.9%
Fish 8.0%
Fruit 6.9%
Breakfast cereals 6.2%
Sugar 5.1%
Rice 4.4%

– Drinks
Mineral or spring waters 19.5%
Coffee 13.2%
Fruit & vegetable juices 9.1%
Tea 6.8%
Soft drinks 6.6%
Beer 2.2%
Wine 1.7%

– Electricity, gas & other fuels
Liquid fuels 128.9%
Natural gas & town gas 98.5%
Gas 95.5%
Electricity 53.5%
Solid fuels 22.4%

– Clothing & shoes
Garments for men 8.1%
Footwear for infants & children 8.0%
Clothing accessories 7.5%
Garments for infants & children 6.2%
Garments for women 5.4%
Footwear for men 5.1%
Footwear for women 3.6%

– Household items & furniture
Garden furniture 25.5%
Irons 22.1%
Heaters & air conditioners 17.2%
Refrigerators, freezers & fridge-freezers 13.1%
Glassware & chinaware 12.7%
Cookers 8.1%
Bed linen 7.5%

– Vehicles
Second-hand cars 15.2%
Bicycles 8.9%
New cars 7.0%
Motorcycles 2.4%

– Passenger transport
By air 22.4%
By sea & inland waterway 7.1%
By train 5.0%
By underground & tram 4.1%
By bus & coach 3.5%

– Hospitality & recreation
Holiday centres, camping sites & youth hostels 24.0%
Cinemas, theatres & concerts 16.7%
Hotels, motels & inns 14.0%
Fast food & takeaway food services 9.5%
Restaurants & cafes 7.4%
Canteens 6.0%
Museums, libraries & zoological gardens 5.2%

– Other recreational items
All garden products 16.2%
Equipment for sport 12.4%
Plants & flowers 9.7%
Products for pets 9.6%
Veterinary & other pet services 7.7%
Equipment for camping & open-air recreation 4.5%

