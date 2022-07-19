Johnson defends his leadership at final Cabinet meeting

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi and Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey during a Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street

Boris Johnson has used his final Cabinet meeting to defend his record in office as Tory leadership contenders sought to break from the policies he championed.

The Prime Minister said his decision to commit to net zero carbon emissions by 2050 to tackle climate change was right, even though it had become “unfashionable” – the target has been criticised by some of his potential successors because of the economic risk.

The leadership rivals – Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt, Liz Truss and Kemi Badenoch – have also clashed over how to address the cost-of-living crisis, but Mr Johnson said the “fundamental strength” of the economy had already allowed his administration to offer help to the most vulnerable.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was sat opposite the Prime Minister she hopes to replace (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

All four remaining candidates have expressed concern about the net zero goal, although only Kemi Badenoch has suggested the 2050 date might be allowed to slip.

She has said “I do believe in climate change, but we have to do it in a way that is sustainable”, while Ms Mordaunt believes measures to hit the target “mustn’t clobber people”.

Ms Truss, who was sat opposite the Prime Minister at the Cabinet meeting, has said the goal should be delivered in a way that “doesn’t harm people and businesses” and has promised to shift green levies from energy bills.

Mr Sunak has warned that if progress on the agenda is “too hard and too fast” it would lose public support.

Speaking as Westminster baked in a heatwave, Mr Johnson said: “With temperatures setting records in this country, who can doubt that we were right to be the first major economy to go for net zero?

Many are still new to the Cabinet table after the mass resignations sparked the end of Mr Johnson’s premiership (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“And I know it may be sometimes unfashionable to say this now, but it is the right thing to do.

“If we’re going to protect our planet and if we’re going to do the right thing to tackle global warming, it’s essential that we set that lead.”

He added it also offers a “massive economic opportunity to transition to millions of millions of clean, green technology driven jobs”.

Parliament rises for the summer recess on Thursday, returning on September 5 when the next Tory leader is expected to be announced.

Mr Johnson said the Cabinet meeting was taking place a year on from England’s “freedom day” when coronavirus restrictions were largely lifted.

The Prime Minister said: “I’m proud of what we did. Some, of course, I remember at the time, said that opening up in that way, opening up retail, opening up hospitality, opening up our country in the way that we did, they said it was reckless, they said it was going to be a threat to the world – I remember somebody saying.

“I’ve got to be honest, it wasn’t an easy decision. We should never forget the suffering caused by that pandemic. And we grieve for the families of the many thousands of people whose lives were cut short.

“But I have to say, I do think it was the right decision.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during his final scheduled Cabinet meeting (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Easing restrictions has helped the economy, with unemployment “the lowest for 50 years”.

“It’s because of the fundamental strengths of the economy that we have been able to help people with the cost of living right now, and £1,200 as you know is going to help the eight million most vulnerable households.

“We will continue to give help to households throughout this difficult time, throughout the summer, the autumn.

“We will continue to make sure we are looking at ways of abating the problems for those who need it most.”

Mr Johnson indicated the lessons from the pandemic would be applied in the current heatwave.

“On another scorching, sweltering day I think it’s very, very important that we think back to that moment that we opened up (after the lockdown) and try and balance risk with the need to keep our country, our society and our economy moving.

“I hope, Cabinet, that you are all agreed that as far as possible we should keep schools open and keep our transport system going as far as we possibly can.”

The “fantastic NHS” would keep “providing for the people of this country in the way that they need and expect”.

The Prime Minister told his Cabinet – hastily rejigged in the wake of the resignations which triggered his imminent exit from the role – to “bash on with our agenda”.