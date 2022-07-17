Royal family wish Camilla ‘a very happy 75th birthday’

The Duchess of Cornwall

The Queen and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have led tributes to the Duchess of Cornwall on her 75th birthday.

Buckingham Palace and William and Kate shared photos of Camilla alongside birthday messages and cake emojis on Twitter on Sunday.

The Queen’s @RoyalFamily Twitter account tweeted: “Wishing The Duchess of Cornwall a very Happy 75th Birthday!”

Alongside, Buckingham Palace shared a photo of Camilla, beaming as she holds her Jack Russell terrier, Beth.

? Wishing The Duchess of Cornwall a very Happy 75th Birthday! ? @ChrisJack_Getty pic.twitter.com/KwYp1wZ9hB — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 17, 2022

Getty Images’ royal photographer Chris Jackson, who took the picture, retweeted the post, adding: “A very Happy Birthday to HRH The Duchess of Cornwall, 75 today!

“Pictured on the steps of her shepherd’s hut at home in Wiltshire with the lovely Beth.”

The Cambridges’ @KensingtonRoyal account also sent greetings to Camilla, tweeting: “Wishing a very happy 75th birthday to The Duchess of Cornwall today!”

An accompanying photo, taken by Kate, shows Camilla, wearing a cardigan and flowery dress, walking through a meadow of forget-me-nots.

Wishing a very happy 75th birthday to The Duchess of Cornwall today! ? pic.twitter.com/hkuH0PaiQD — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 17, 2022

The Prince of Wales’ and Camilla’s @ClarenceHouse account acknowledged the posts, saying: “Thank you for all your kind messages and well wishes on The Duchess of Cornwall’s 75th birthday today!”

It comes after an official picture of the future Queen Consort was released on Saturday to mark her birthday.

It shows Camilla sitting at a garden table with flowers and plants in the background and a tea cup and saucer in front of her, along with a bowl of peaches.

To mark Her Royal Highness’s 75th birthday tomorrow, a new picture has been released. ? @ChrisJack_Getty pic.twitter.com/ZqgvFwubII — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) July 16, 2022

The picture was taken last month in the gardens of Raymill, Camilla’s retreat in Lacock, Wiltshire, where the photographed peaches were grown.

She bought the six-bedroom property, 17 miles from Charles’s Highgrove home, after her divorce from Andrew Parker Bowles in the mid-1990s.

The duchess is wearing a blue floral dress from Sophie Dundas in the photograph taken by Getty Images.

Clarence House said her birthday would be celebrated on Sunday with a small family dinner.

It is likely that Charles will host the evening get-together and guests are likely to dine at Highgrove.