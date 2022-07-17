Notification Settings

Living chess set featuring 32 actors turns heads at London’s ChessFest

UK NewsPublished:

ChessFest claims to be the UK’s largest one-day chess event.

ChessFest – Trafalgar Square
A group of 32 professional actors turned heads in Trafalgar Square by featuring in a living chess set.

Sunday’s performance in London was part of ChessFest, which claims to be the UK’s largest one-day chess event.

ChessFest – Trafalgar Square
A living chess set, with 32 professional actors taking on the role of the chess pieces, take part in ChessFest (Victoria Jones/PA)

Organisers said the living chess pieces would perform a re-enactment of Bobby Fischer’s game three victory against Boris Spassky at the 1972 World Chess Championship, marking its 50 year anniversary.

They also planned to revisit a game between former world champion Garry Kasparov and his robotic nemesis Deep Blue.

ChessFest – Trafalgar Square
Finn Moriarty, five, moves giant chess pieces during ChessFest (Victoria Jones/PA)

The event took place from 11am and was free of charge.

It included free chess lessons, giant chess sets and the chance to challenge a Grandmaster at speed chess.

