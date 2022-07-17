Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Body located after reports of person ‘in difficulty’ at Salford Quays

UK NewsPublished:

Police were called at around 6.15pm to the emergency at the quays near Media City.

Media city - Salford Quays Manchester
Media city - Salford Quays Manchester

A body has been located following reports of a person getting into difficulty in the water at Salford Quays, police have said.

Police were called at around 6.15pm to the emergency at the quays near Media City, and emergency services and specialist search teams were deployed to the scene.

Around four hours later, Greater Manchester Police said a body had been located, though not yet recovered from the water.

England, Greater Manchester, Salford Quays, Lowry Theatre and Lowry Bridge
Police were called at around 6.15pm to the emergency at the quays near Media City in Manchester (Alamy/PA)

The force said in a brief statement that while formal identification has not yet taken place, they believe it is the person emergency services had been searching for.

“Their family has been kept updated by our officers and are being supported at this extremely distressing time,” the statement added.

No further information was released.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News